Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 YEARS!

(JERUSALEM POST) -- An indictment was filed to the District Court in Haifa against a 61-and-62-year-old couple from the north for serious sexual offenses of rape, indecent acts and acts of sodomy that they committed against their daughter for over six years. The defendants have five children, including the 36-year-old complainant, according to Israeli media.

According to the indictment, her father ruled over the family with "a continuous atmosphere of terror" and was physically and verbally violent towards his children, while he and his wife even used to use drugs at home.

The indictment also revealed that starting from the day the complainant celebrated her 17th birthday in 2003 until 2016, her father raped her, and performed sodomy and indecent acts.

