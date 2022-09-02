A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Health
Parents react to NY Times podcast claiming people were 'caught off guard' by teenage mental health crisis

Does not address how COVID-related school closures exacerbated issue

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2022 at 3:02pm
(FOX NEWS) – Parents reacted negatively to a New York Times podcast claiming that people were "caught off guard" by the current mental health crisis among teenagers, considering how isolated many young people were during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Teenagers in the U.S. are experiencing a mental health crisis," the New York Times tweet with a link to the "The Daily" episode read. "Why has the issue become so widespread, and why have many people been caught off guard?"

Podcast host Michael Barbaro noted at the top of the program how the mental health crisis has especially throughout the pandemic "become a lot more visible to people, which is that kids, and especially teenagers, in the United States are in the throes of a mental health crisis." But the show did not touch upon how COVID-related school closures were found to have exacerbated mental health issues among young people, according to studies.

WND News Services
