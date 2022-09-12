A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Most pastors don't believe Christians should tithe 10%: So what DO they think?

'Church giving should not be reduced to an equation'

Published September 12, 2022 at 4:57pm
Published September 12, 2022 at 4:57pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FAITHWIRE) -- For most, an occasional sermon about tithing is standard fare. As it turns out, though, most American pastors aren’t convinced Christians need to give the customary 10% of their income to the church.

Newly published data from Barna’s Revisiting the Tithe & Offering, a section in its The State of Generosity series, found pastors are divided on what tithing should look like for most churchgoers.

Most pastors don’t define giving outside the church as a form of tithing, but a clear majority — 70% — said such giving does not need to be solely financial. And when it comes to monetary giving, only 33% believe the traditionally accepted 10% is proper.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction






