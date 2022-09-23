Pedophile ex-teacher who abused over 80 kids gets 30 years in prison

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A former Kansas teacher will serve up to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually exploiting 80 children, according to the Department of Justice.

TRENDING: A comedian who refuses to self-censor or apologize

Jeffrey Pierce, a former teacher and coach at Seaman High School in Topeka, Kansas, convinced children to send him sexually explicit photos by pretending to be a female teenager on social media, according to a Department of Justice press release. In addition to 30 years in prison, Pierce must pay $55,100 in special assessments and serve five years of supervised release.

“Pierce, an educator and coach, used deception, manipulation and threats to exploit the most vulnerable victims and those he was entrusted to protect, our children” Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub said in a press release. “The investigation into his actions and today’s sentencing demonstrate the unwavering dedication of law enforcement to seek justice for our most innocent victims and those who are unable to defend themselves.”

After investigating the case, the FBI found thousands of sexually explicit photos and videos of minors on Pierce’s phone and electronic devices, according to the DOJ. Pierce targeted students within the school district and had screenshots on his phone of nude students in the two high schools within the district.

Pierce was fired in 2020 after he was arrested and then pled guilty to producing child pornography in January 2022, according to KWTX. The former teacher admitted to using the social media platform Snapchat to target teenage boys as young as 14 years old.

Pierce also threatened to leak students’ nude photos if they tried to disassociate with him, the press release stated.

“Soliciting the production of child sexual abuse material is a particularly disturbing crime, made even more egregious when committed by someone entrusted to teach and coach our children,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. said in the press release. “Today’s sentence reflects the unwavering commitment of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners to stand up for victims and to hold offenders accountable for their conduct.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!