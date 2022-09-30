A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.HYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to 'pick the crops down here'

Furious backlash on social media

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 30, 2022 at 7:10pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Nancy Pelosi applauds drag queen Ru Paul in June 2022. (Video screenshot)

Nancy Pelosi applauds drag queen Ru Paul in June 2022. (Video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Twitter melted down after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claimed that Floridian farmers "need" illegal immigrants to stay in their state and "pick the crops."

Critics claimed that Pelosi’s remarks were demeaning of migrants and that she openly admitted America should welcome in and profit off of illegal immigrants.

During a Friday press conference, Pelosi railed against governors relocating illegal immigrants from southern states to northern ones because they need to stay and "pick the crops down here."

TRENDING: Italian election was a win in the REAL World War III

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Now more people making $100,000-plus living 'paycheck-to-paycheck'
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to 'pick the crops down here'
People go into politics to do good and end up doing very well
North Korea fires 2 missiles after Kamala Harris leaves South Korea
German inflation hits 10.9%, highest in 70 years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×