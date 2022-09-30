Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to 'pick the crops down here'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
(FOX NEWS) – Twitter melted down after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claimed that Floridian farmers "need" illegal immigrants to stay in their state and "pick the crops."
Critics claimed that Pelosi’s remarks were demeaning of migrants and that she openly admitted America should welcome in and profit off of illegal immigrants.
During a Friday press conference, Pelosi railed against governors relocating illegal immigrants from southern states to northern ones because they need to stay and "pick the crops down here."
