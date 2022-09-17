A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pelosi visits Armenia as ceasefire with Azerbaijan holds

Clashes killed 215 people so far

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 17, 2022 at 4:17pm
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gives remarks before President Joe Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(FRANCE 24) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Saturday in Armenia, days after the Caucasus country's deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan jeopardised Western efforts to broker lasting peace between the arch foes.

The worst clashes since Yerevan's 2020 war with Baku erupted on Tuesday, claiming the lives of 215 people, before hostilities ended on Thursday after international mediation.

Pelosi said her visit "is a powerful symbol of the United States firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia, and a stable and secure Caucasus region."

WND News Services
