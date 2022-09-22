A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education WorldANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Phenomenal: Scientists reveal how many ants there are across entire planet

20 quadrillion, which is 20 followed by 15 zeroes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2022 at 10:00pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Ronny Overhate from Pixabay)

(Image by Ronny Overhate from Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(STUDY FINDS) -- Ever wondered how many ants are crawling around on Earth? Scientists have tackled the seemingly impossible question and reveal a mind-boggling conclusion: There are 20,000,000,000,000,000 ants on the planet.

More simply put — that’s 20 quadrillion, or 20 followed by 15 zeroes.

The question has been addressed by a team from the Insect Biodiversity and Biogeography Laboratory of the School of Biological Sciences (SBS) at The University of Hong Kong (HKU). In their work, they also calculated the total biomass of all these ants, putting in perspective their prominence on our planet.

TRENDING: Biden promises U.S. forces to defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented' attack

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Phenomenal: Scientists reveal how many ants there are across entire planet
Rock star Adam Levine: 'Monogamy is not in our genetic makeup'
Man free after admitting he mowed down 'Republican' teen over politics
Tim Tebow auctions off his Heisman Trophy to raise $1 million for kids in need
Now you can play Jesus in world's first-ever Jesus Christ computer game
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×