BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Physics professors least likely to list pronouns in university webpages

Women's Studies instructors most likely

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2022 at 2:38pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The practice of listing personal pronouns on one’s professional webpage varies by university and program, with women’s studies professors most likely to list pronouns and physics professors least likely, according to an analysis by journalist Chris Brunet.

Brunet retrieved data from 16 departments at the “top” 100 American universities (identified by QS World University Rankings) to determine the prevalence, by school and department, of faculty listing personal pronouns such as “she/her/hers” or “they/theirs/them” for the 2022-23 academic year.

His analysis included a scan of the department page for each tenured and tenure-track professor in the department.

