Planned Parenthood-trained sex educator finds Jesus, abandons career after having child

'The government was funding this, so I fully trusted it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2022 at 7:08pm
(Photo by Kyle Nieber on Unsplash)

(FAITWIRE) -- Monica Leal Cline was graduating college at the peak of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1990s. At the time, she wasn’t a Christian but was “driven by compassion” and wanted to play a part in bettering society.

It was that set of circumstances that led Leal Cline to begin volunteering with an LGBT organization working to raise awareness about HIV prevention — a step that set her trajectory for many years to come, until her career was interrupted by an unexpected pregnancy.

“In my eyes, at the time, with my very worldly worldview … I thought it was fantastic,” she recently explained on CBN’s “Quick Start” podcast. “I’d never seen anything like it. It was bold. And they were, in my eyes, making a difference. The government was funding this, so I fully trusted it.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





