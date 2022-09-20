Planned Parenthood-trained sex educator finds Jesus, abandons career after having child

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FAITWIRE) -- Monica Leal Cline was graduating college at the peak of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1990s. At the time, she wasn’t a Christian but was “driven by compassion” and wanted to play a part in bettering society.

It was that set of circumstances that led Leal Cline to begin volunteering with an LGBT organization working to raise awareness about HIV prevention — a step that set her trajectory for many years to come, until her career was interrupted by an unexpected pregnancy.

“In my eyes, at the time, with my very worldly worldview … I thought it was fantastic,” she recently explained on CBN’s “Quick Start” podcast. “I’d never seen anything like it. It was bold. And they were, in my eyes, making a difference. The government was funding this, so I fully trusted it.”

Read the full story ›