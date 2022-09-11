Poor taste: Restaurant manager sorry after attempt to 'honor' 9/11 victims backfires

(FOX NEWS) -- A Virginia restaurant’s attempt to honor the victims of 9/11 backfired when some slammed the restaurant's 9/11-themed seafood menu as offensive.

"My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago," George White, a manager at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford County, wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the menu, ABC 7 reported. "To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day."

Virginia country club thought it was a good idea to have a 9/11 themed menu for this Sunday, September 11. The “2977 Chowder” appears to be a reference to the number of people killed. (Via @ProducerSass) pic.twitter.com/0vXYDWbSD6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 8, 2022

"I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post," the post added.

