U.S.
Poor taste: Restaurant manager sorry after attempt to 'honor' 9/11 victims backfires

Menu included 'First Responder Flatbread' and 'Remember-tinis'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2022 at 7:13pm
(U.S. Navy photo by Jessica McClanahan)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Virginia restaurant’s attempt to honor the victims of 9/11 backfired when some slammed the restaurant's 9/11-themed seafood menu as offensive.

"My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago," George White, a manager at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford County, wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the menu, ABC 7 reported. "To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day."

"I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post," the post added.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







