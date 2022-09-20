Popular actor says he turned down being one of highest-paid TV stars to raise his son alone

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Dean Cain revealed that he gave up huge career opportunities to raise his son as a single father.

The 56-year-old actor, who shared custody of son Christopher with his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Torres, from 2003 until he was awarded sole custody in 2011, opened up about the sacrifices he has made in his film and television career to focus on parenthood.

"It affected my career like I can't even explain. I turned down being one of, if not the highest-paid actor on television, for a show that ended up going six years," he told Fox News Digital at a special screening of the 2021 Christian drama film "God's Not Dead: We the People" last week.

