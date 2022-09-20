Preacher arrested after allegedly grabbing woman during live-streamed sermon

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- A Brooklyn bishop previously robbed of $1 million in jewelry mid-sermon is now in the headlines again after reportedly grabbing a woman during a live-streamed sermon.

The incident happened Sunday, according to The New York Daily News. Bishop Lamor Whitehead reportedly grabbed the woman who he believed was a threat to his family.

"They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church," Whitehead told the Daily News hours after his release. "They publicly embarrassed me, and then they drop all the charges after two hours and apologize to me."

