A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Preacher arrested after allegedly grabbing woman during live-streamed sermon

'They came to my church to disrupt my service'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2022 at 9:07pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- A Brooklyn bishop previously robbed of $1 million in jewelry mid-sermon is now in the headlines again after reportedly grabbing a woman during a live-streamed sermon.

The incident happened Sunday, according to The New York Daily News. Bishop Lamor Whitehead reportedly grabbed the woman who he believed was a threat to his family.

"They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church," Whitehead told the Daily News hours after his release. "They publicly embarrassed me, and then they drop all the charges after two hours and apologize to me."

TRENDING: A Rosh Hashana rapture on Sept. 25?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Bill Maher clashes with liberal who said Trump supporters should 'repent'
Not everyone was welcome at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, expert says
Preacher arrested after allegedly grabbing woman during live-streamed sermon
Beyond Meat boss arrested for biting man's nose at football game
'Wow, wow!' 3,300-year-old burial cave from biblical pharaoh era found at popular beach
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×