President Biden can't stop talking about me

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – The president can’t stop talking about me.

I’m one of those vile, ultra-MAGA Republicans you keep hearing about. I’m told that I want to force women to bear children and oppress minorities – even though I am one. I’m an insurrectionist who pushes the Big Lie that President Joe Biden and his minions hijacked the 2020 election. In short, I’m a semi-fascist, the president claims.

If Mr. Biden says it is, then it must be true. After all, he has so much real-world experience, having spent the past half-century in Never Land on the Potomac.

I must admit, I had a great start at becoming a threat to democracy and civil liberties. I grew up in a small town in upstate New York in the 1950s. It was a time when we saluted the flag, prayed in school and actually learned U.S. history. In a 2015 survey, only half of Americans knew when the Civil War was fought.

