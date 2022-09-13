Prof sues to stop forced use of student's personal pronouns

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A theater professor filed a federal lawsuit against Southern Utah University after it sanctioned him for refusing to use the preferred pronouns of a “non-binary” student.

Professor Richard Bugg’s pending lawsuit asks a federal court to stop the university from pressuring him, and potentially firing him, if he does not use a student’s pronouns. He offered to use any name for the student or singular pronouns as a compromise.

Southern Utah University officials required Bugg, following an investigation, to submit to education about personal pronouns, according to the lawsuit.

