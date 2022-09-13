A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prof sues to stop forced use of student's personal pronouns

University threatened instructor with termination

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 12, 2022 at 8:07pm
Joe Biden delivers the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Delaware, for the Class of 2022 at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Delaware, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A theater professor filed a federal lawsuit against Southern Utah University after it sanctioned him for refusing to use the preferred pronouns of a “non-binary” student.

Professor Richard Bugg’s pending lawsuit asks a federal court to stop the university from pressuring him, and potentially firing him, if he does not use a student’s pronouns. He offered to use any name for the student or singular pronouns as a compromise.

Southern Utah University officials required Bugg, following an investigation, to submit to education about personal pronouns, according to the lawsuit.

