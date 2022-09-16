A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Redfin predicts sharpest turn in housing market since 2008 crash

Average home selling for less than its list price

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2022 at 3:02pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – If you're looking to buy a home soon, you're in luck. After two years of record high sales, data shows the housing market is starting to cool down, but there is a catch.

For the first time since March 2021, the average home is selling for less than its list price, but high mortgage rates are still impacting what people can afford. Mortgage rates are the highest they've been in 14 years, reaching nearly 6%, according to the real estate company Redfin.

"This is the sharpest turn in the housing market since the housing market crash in 2008," said Daryl Fairweather, Redfin's Chief Economist.

