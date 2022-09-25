A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Registered Democrats are sick of radical left – and some are switching sides

Party focusing on cancel culture, extreme wokeness over economic reality

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 25, 2022 at 5:01pm
(NEW YORK POST) – After living half of his life as a registered Democrat, Justin Roth, 42, re-registered in 2016 as an Independent — and then switched sides entirely to become a Republican in 2020.

“The reason I registered as a Republican has more to do with the Democrats than it does with Republicans,” said Roth, a single Staten Islander who teaches English as a second language. “I still consider myself liberal in a lot of ways, but I’m no longer a registered Democrat. They’ve just really gone off the rails for the past several years.”

As he’s watched the left wage cancel-culture wars and push for extreme political correctness, Roth said the Democrats have turned their backs on the issues that matter most to him.

Read the full story ›

