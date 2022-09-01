A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Religious African-Americans more likely to have better heart health, quit smoking

Community goals, strong shared sense of faith impact cardiovascular health

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2022 at 1:09pm
(STUDY FINDS) – Through community goals and a strong shared sense of faith, African American adults who regularly attend religious events or believe in spirituality are more likely to have good heart health, a new cardiovascular study finds.

Researchers with the American Heart Association found that African Americans who reported more frequent church attendance, “feeling God’s presence,” or a belief in prayer were more likely than their non-spiritual peers to have positive heart health metrics. Attending more religious services and events displayed a connection to a 16-percent increase in a person reaching their “intermediate” or “ideal” physical activity goals. Moreover, people who go to a greater frequency of religious events had a 50-percent better chance of quitting smoking.

Nearly one-quarter of African Americans who said they frequently pray privately displayed better cardiovascular health.

