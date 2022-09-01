Religious African-Americans more likely to have better heart health, quit smoking

(STUDY FINDS) – Through community goals and a strong shared sense of faith, African American adults who regularly attend religious events or believe in spirituality are more likely to have good heart health, a new cardiovascular study finds.

Researchers with the American Heart Association found that African Americans who reported more frequent church attendance, “feeling God’s presence,” or a belief in prayer were more likely than their non-spiritual peers to have positive heart health metrics. Attending more religious services and events displayed a connection to a 16-percent increase in a person reaching their “intermediate” or “ideal” physical activity goals. Moreover, people who go to a greater frequency of religious events had a 50-percent better chance of quitting smoking.

Nearly one-quarter of African Americans who said they frequently pray privately displayed better cardiovascular health.

