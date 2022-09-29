A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Reporter ripped for trying to hit DeSantis for hurricane cooperation with leaders he criticized earlier

'COVID is not like a hurricane. This is dumb and discrediting analysis'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2022 at 9:32pm
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- CNN reporter Steve Contorno was blasted on Twitter for hitting Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for relying on the same local and federal officials for Hurricane Ian that he condemned during the pandemic.

As Florida prepared for the hurricane to hit on Wednesday, Contorno remarked how DeSantis encouraging citizens to follow local and federal guidelines on evacuation and hurricane preparation was a stark contrast to the governor's view during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As DeSantis prepares Floridians for Ian, he is urging residents to heed advice from the same local leaders he suggested they ignore during COVID and praising a federal agency he previously alleged withheld aid to the state bc Biden was playing politics," Contorno tweeted.

