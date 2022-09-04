Famous Republican becomes member of Knights Templar

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Allen West, a former congressman (R-Florida) and retired military officer, proudly tweeted on Sunday that he had been invested in the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem, often referred to simply as the Knights Templars.

The Knights Templars make a moral and ethical claim to follow the same spiritual path as the original Order of the Knights Templar. It is open to Christians of any denomination and operates as a charity and an order of chivalry.

It’s official: I have been invested in the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem, Knights Templar. I took an oath to protect the Christians in the Holy Land. pic.twitter.com/JEZDeI3CtD — Allen West (@AllenWest) September 4, 2022

The Knights Templar was established in 1119 and given papal recognition in 1129. The Templars were closely tied to the Crusades and were amongst the most skilled fighting units.

TRENDING: 12 days in hell: Google still effectively 'DEPLATFORMING' WND!

Read the full story ›