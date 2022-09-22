A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The return of the peanut butter-and-mayonnaise sandwich?

Pairing was once as popular as PB&J

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2022 at 3:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Peanut-butter-and-mayonnaise sandwich (video screenshot)

Peanut-butter-and-mayonnaise sandwich (video screenshot)

(ATLAS OBSCURA) – During the Great Depression, people valued high-calorie combinations of protein and fat. Meat and dairy were costly, and consuming enough energy could prove challenging. Enter peanut butter and mayonnaise on white bread. The combination became a staple in Southern households in the United States and, in some regions, it was as ubiquitous as peanut butter and jelly.

For the next 30 years or so, the PB&M was a favorite in many American kitchens, perhaps because adding mayonnaise to the era’s rustic, coarse-nut butter may have been key for spreadability. According to Garden & Gun, newspapers from the 1940s in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Troy, New York, both advised adding mayonnaise to “moisten” or “thin” peanut butter before adding bacon or shredded American cheese.

In the 1960s, Hellman’s Mayonnaise debuted an advertisement suggesting fun ways to spice up the basic peanut butter & mayo sandwich. To make a “Double Crunch,” one simply added bacon and pickles. A “Funny Face” called for raisins and carrots (and some degree of artistic capability). The “Apple Fandango” featured sliced apples and marmalade, while the “Crazy Combo” – you’ve been warned – included salami, sliced eggs, and onions.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The return of the peanut butter-and-mayonnaise sandwich?
Baby formula shortage: FDA response report cites outdated system, training issues
Lawmakers move to ban mutilating surgeries on children
LGBT group at Jewish university offers compromise to resume student clubs
Maine's Dept. of Education teaches MAGA is covert racism, white supremacy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×