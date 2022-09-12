Revealing pic triggers brand-new health alarm for Dem candidate

The health of Democrat U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is in the race in Pennsylvania, has been a subject of worry since he suffered a stroke some months ago.

His speaking apparently has been affected, and his debating skills are not what he's willing to put on stage.

But now there's an entirely new health question dogging the Democrat candidate: A photograph that reveals a massive lump on his neck behind his ear.

First time Fetterman’s neck is fully exposed without a hoodie and folks have questions pic.twitter.com/U2ZDmFMubc — Deb Formola (@debbieformola) September 11, 2022

Explained a commentary at PJMedia, the stroke "took him off the campaign trail for a while."

The public was told things were fine.

But some still worried. The commentary noted, "Despite assurances that he is both physically and mentally capable of handling the duties of a U.S. senator, the lingering impacts of the stroke are quite evident from his campaign appearances and are undeniably the reason Fetterman has been putting off a debate with his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz."

The new image prompted Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire to consider, "If Fetterman was a Republican, CNN/MSNBC would be having doctors on to speculate about what that apparent lump is on his neck."

The commentary wondered: "While some speculate the lump is non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, there could be a benign explanation as well. Fetterman is a big guy, and it could just be a fatty fold of skin. However, others have speculated on social media that the lump is the reason why Fetterman has a penchant for wearing hoodies on the campaign trail."

Even CNN's Chris Cillizza suggested, "It does seem that there’s more to the story [of Fetterman’s health] than we’ve been getting from his campaign to this point."

