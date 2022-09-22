A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Rock star Adam Levine: 'Monogamy is not in our genetic makeup'

Maroon 5 singer has been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2022 at 8:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and his wife, Behati Prinsloo (Video screenshot)

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and his wife, Behati Prinsloo (Video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- As Adam Levine battles cheating allegations, he and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted together on Wednesday, flashing huge smiles.

The pair was spotted in Montecito, California, exiting a white SUV as they appeared to be laughing together. In one image, Levine was seen wearing a backpack that appears to belong to one of their children.

But while they were enjoying a pleasant outing, a past interview has surfaced where the Maroon 5 frontman admitted to cheating in the past.

TRENDING: Biden promises U.S. forces to defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented' attack

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Phenomenal: Scientists reveal how many ants there are across entire planet
Rock star Adam Levine: 'Monogamy is not in our genetic makeup'
Man free after admitting he mowed down 'Republican' teen over politics
Tim Tebow auctions off his Heisman Trophy to raise $1 million for kids in need
Now you can play Jesus in world's first-ever Jesus Christ computer game
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×