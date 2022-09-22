Rock star Adam Levine: 'Monogamy is not in our genetic makeup'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- As Adam Levine battles cheating allegations, he and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted together on Wednesday, flashing huge smiles.

The pair was spotted in Montecito, California, exiting a white SUV as they appeared to be laughing together. In one image, Levine was seen wearing a backpack that appears to belong to one of their children.

But while they were enjoying a pleasant outing, a past interview has surfaced where the Maroon 5 frontman admitted to cheating in the past.

