Running for U.S. Senate, Dr. Oz finally reveals reason for Turkish citizenship

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has been under fire politically for still having citizenship in Turkey.

But now he's explained why he made that decision, and it's actually generating support for his campaign.

It's because maintaining that status allows him to retain the authority to make decisions for his mother, an Alzheimer's patient who lives in Turkey.

TRENDING: Biden's flaccid weakness could start WWIII

At the Gateway Pundit, a video was posted with his explanation:

Now I see why Fetterman is scared to debate Dr. Oz. Watch him dismantle the "Turkish" narrative that Fetterman has painted. pic.twitter.com/DOh7eJjX5B — Sultan Oz #Dougvember (@Sultan4Oz) September 25, 2022

The exchange:

Does this explanation help Dr. Oz in his race for U.S. Senate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (101 Votes) 6% (6 Votes)

Question: "How do you feel about dual citizenship with other countries especially being a civil servant as you would be as a senator?"

Dr. Mehmet Oz: "Thank you for asking that question. The reason this is coming up is because of my opponent making a big deal out of the fact that I was born in this country but my father and mother as I mentioned were Turkish immigrants. So, by Turkish law, you are allowed to keep your citizenship. Which I have kept for only one reason my mom has Alzheimer's, Ben [Carson] knows a lot about that ailment, it is a horrible disease that 6 million Americans are afflicted by, my mom lives in Turkey with it. And you lose your loved ones twice. You lose them when they forget you and then you lose them when you lose them.

"My one sister has mental-health issues and so I have a restraining order against her in Turkey. This is a lot of dirty underwear but I’m pretty transparent about who I am. So, I’ve maintained my Turkish citizenship so I have custodial control over her health care and I would compromise that if I gave it up. I have agreed, because this is a distraction, I’m honored to be serving you, that I would give up my Turkish citizenship before I serve in the Senate."

Audience members immediately told him: "You shouldn't have to!"

He said he knows.

"I shouldn’t have to and I can love my mom and my country at the same time but this is politics. Issues come up and I don’t want it to be in the back of anyone’s mind, well-meaning or not so I have already made that commitment and found ways with my family to address this."

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!