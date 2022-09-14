Russian Alexander Dugin: An enemy of globalism

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

The murder last month of Russian journalist Darya Dugina has brought international attention to her influential father, the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin. As the car bomb that killed her apparently was meant for her father, many read up on who Alexander Dugin is. Why is he considered so dangerous in the West and hailed as such a hero in the East?

As it turns out, Dugin is Russia's strongest critic of the ideology of globalism, or what he calls liberal totalitarianism. He says that the post-Cold War idea that Western liberalism represents "the end of history" is a very premature assumption.

It was in 1989 that American political theorist Francis Fukuyama was enthusiastically inspired by the end of the Cold War. USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev had recently stated that the Soviet Union would no longer intervene in the affairs of its Eastern European states and that it would humbly let go of its control of Eastern Europe. Fukuyama gave a super confident speech on this topic at the University of Chicago, later published as the article, "The End of History."

His point was that the fall of the Communist Soviet Union represented "not just … the passing of a particular period of post-war history, but the end of history as such: That is, the end-point of mankind's ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government." Since communism was imploding and European fascism had been killed in the Second World War, Western liberalism would now stand as the eternal winner. Ready for "the West to rule the Rest" – to cite Samuel Huntington's famous analysis on the clash of civilizations – Fukuyama's optimistic words became instantly famous across the Western hemisphere.

At the time, the American neoconservatives quickly dreamed big of world dominance and governance, as exemplified by the Pentagon's plan: "Prevent the Re-Emergence of a New Rival" from 1992. It outlined the U.S.' post-Cold War foreign policy strategy, stating that the goal was to ensure that no rival superpower is allowed to emerge in Western Europe, Asia or the territories of the former Soviet Union.

The aim was a unipolar world dominated by one superpower – the United States – whose position would be one of sufficient military might to deter any nation or group of nations from challenging American primacy – including keeping Europe, in particular Germany, weak.

From the mid-1980s, the push for a globalist structure that would give Western companies new markets, beyond national borders and without paying taxes, took form. This enabled the Davos World Economic Forum goal of merging government and private capital, controlled by financialized private markets and its billionaire owner class. With weak nation states and feeble bureaucratic leaders, access to government funds became much easier.

The 1990s went on to represent a massive, collective American feeling of cultural and economic omnipotence. It was at this time of proud, self-assured American leaders that U.S. four-star general and war hero Wesley Clark famously spoke about his shock when discovering that taking down nations was the neoconservative plan at the Pentagon both prior to and post 9/11. Gen. Clark described this as a political policy coup, a change in American foreign policy that never even was discussed in Congress. In his book, "A time to Lead: For Duty, Honor and Country," he explains the horror of how traditional American views on foreign policy was overrun.

Clark says it dawned on him that up to this point, the goal of the military had been to defend American territory and hinder conflicts in the aim of preserving peace. The plan now became to restructure the use of military force toward an attack force – no longer a defense force – where ever American political and economic interests were at stake.

Then, says Alexander Dugin: "Russia under Putin became an obvious obstacle to the end of history, and after the start of the New World Order, it completely challenged this project. Hence Fukuyama's fury: Before his eyes, the project for the end of history was not only postponed, but completely collapsed."

The restoration of the sovereignty of the nation state of Russia, the national control over its coveted natural resources and richness in commodities, the revival of its cultural Orthodox history and traditional value system, strengthening the self-awareness of Russians in general, its denial of the Western atheist liberalism – all this represents currents that push for a multi-polar world. A new phase of history has begun, Dugin writes. The future will show if he is right.

