(YAHOO NEWS) – Russian state media are saying nuclear war appears to be “a given” and “everyone will be destroyed” if the West “pushes us into a corner.”

One propagandist even suggested Western countries are the nuclear aggressors, when in reality it has only been Vladimir Putin ramping up nuclear rhetoric since the onset of the Ukraine war.

Another warned “taboos” associated with nuclear attacks “could be lifted in certain circumstances” by Russia.

