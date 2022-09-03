A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Russia's Gazprom indefinitely shuts gas flow to Europe

Halts supplies through Nord Stream 1 pipeline

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2022 at 3:31pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) – The Russian energy giant Gazprom scrapped its Saturday deadline and indefinitely extended its gas cuts to Europe.

The state owned energy company cited urgent maintenance was behind its reasoning Friday and did not provide a date when it intends to reopen the Nord Stream 1 Pipeline, which distributes natural gas to Europe through Germany.

The announcement came just hours before Gazprom was supposed to reopen the gates after it had shut down gas supplies late last month for "routine maintenance."

Read the full story ›

