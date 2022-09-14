Who are the Samaritans? U.S. exhibit to showcase ancient biblical people

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Though not actually Jewish, but practicing many Jewish rituals and traditions, the Samaritans consider themselves to be the true guardians of the Torah – the Book of the Law of Moses and of Israel.

The Samaritans claim descent from the ancient Israelites of Samaria, but their origins remain unclear, and there are several different versions.

Nonetheless, they have survived the vicissitudes of time, conflicts and assimilation, and today are the smallest of Israel's minorities, with a foot in both the Israeli and the Palestinian camps.

