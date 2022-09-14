A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith World
Who are the Samaritans? U.S. exhibit to showcase ancient biblical people

'Consider themselves to be the true guardians of the Torah'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2022 at 5:18pm
Ancient Samaritan oil lap discovered during conservation work on Mount Gerizim in Israel in 2022. (Photo courtesy Netanel Elimelech / Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Though not actually Jewish, but practicing many Jewish rituals and traditions, the Samaritans consider themselves to be the true guardians of the Torah – the Book of the Law of Moses and of Israel.

The Samaritans claim descent from the ancient Israelites of Samaria, but their origins remain unclear, and there are several different versions.

Nonetheless, they have survived the vicissitudes of time, conflicts and assimilation, and today are the smallest of Israel's minorities, with a foot in both the Israeli and the Palestinian camps.

