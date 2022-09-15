A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Senator: Biden lied to Americans about COVID vaccine

Big Tech executives silent when asked if they would censor president's misinformation

Art Moore
Published September 15, 2022 at 7:15pm
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a celebration event for the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Monday, July 11, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a celebration event for the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Monday, July 11, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

In a Senate hearing, executives for social media giants were speechless when asked if they should censor President Biden for claiming people who get vaccinated for COVID-19 won't go to the hospital or die.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was citing data from England showing 63.5% of the COVID deaths were among the fully vaccinated when he posed the question Wednesday during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

President Biden, Johnson began, "lied to the American public that this was a pandemic of the unvaxxed."

"Have you ever labeled the president of the United States' comment as misinformation?" Johnson asked.

The executives from Meta, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok were silent.

"Any of you?" the senator followed up.

Silence again.

"I'll take that as a no," he said.

Johnson continued addressing the executives.

"Who do you think you are to censor information from eminently qualified doctors who have the courage and compassion to treat COVID patients when the NIH guideline was basically if you test positive for COVID, go home, be afraid, isolate yourself. Don't do anything until you're so sick, we'll send you to the hospital, we'll give you Remdesivir – where we have 1,600 deaths so far – we'll put you on a [ventilator] and we'll watch you die."

Johnson concluded: "You guys bear a fair amount of responsibility for hundreds of thousands of people not being treated and I would saying probably dying, who didn't have to die."

An analysis of Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine trials by British Medical Journal Editor Dr. Peter Doshi and other medical scientists found the mRNA shots are more likely to land a recipient in the hospital than to provide protection from a severe adverse event.

The latest British government data indicates adults aged 40-74 who have received mRNA booster shots are twice as likely to be hospitalized as those who haven't recently been boosted.

See Johnson's remarks:

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







