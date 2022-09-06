'Shocking': Baby has complex surgery after circumcision goes horribly wrong

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A baby was rushed to the hospital in northern Israel on Monday after his circumcision went wrong, with his genitals being almost completely amputated during a brit mila - a Jewish ritual circumcision, Israeli media reported. The mohel was late found to be uncertified and did not undergo required training.

The baby was rushed to Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus immediately after his brit mila, which caused a severe cut in his genitalia. The treatment required three surgeons to perform a long and incredibly complicated operation.

According to Dr. Akram Asadi, he had never seen such a severe injury due to circumcision in his 20 years as a surgeon.

