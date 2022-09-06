A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Small-town coffee shop in Texas giving free contraception kits to all, even teens

'Scariest part about this is it's located immediately across the street from a local high school'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 6, 2022 at 6:05pm
(CBN NEWS) -- A coffee shop in a small Texas town has teamed up with abortion advocates to give away emergency contraception kits to teens who reportedly can't get parental consent.

Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse located in Wolfforth, a suburb of Lubbock, has partnered with Jane's Due Process, a pro-choice group advocating for abortion rights for teens, according to The Texas Tribune and the coffeehouse's website. The coffee shop is reportedly giving out Plan B emergency contraception pills to anyone who wants them.

Plan B is an emergency contraceptive that can prevent pregnancy, but some pro-life groups contend it could be abortive in some cases.

Read the full story ›

