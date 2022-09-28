A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Smartphone users seek meaning and purpose, but usually find something darker online

'You're going to keep searching and searching and searching'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2022 at 9:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(STUDY FINDS) -- If you’re looking for purpose or fulfillment on your smartphone, chances are, you’re going to keep searching and searching and searching. A search for meaning on your smartphone or social media can “inadvertently exacerbate feelings of despair while simultaneously promising to resolve” people’s questions, a new study finds.

Sociology researchers from Baylor University and Campbell University say smartphones provide access to limitless information, which can lead people to mistakenly believe they are actively searching for a higher, ultimate meaning. In reality, however, their endless search is an endgame itself and users are simply feeding into a fruitless technology addiction.

The researchers say the complex relationship between meaning-seeking and limitless data-finding at people’s fingertips has ties to feelings of unhappiness, depression, suicidal ideation, and loneliness. A Baylor survey about information and communication technology (ICT) devices reveals that people who seek solace or attachment through their phones might in fact find the opposite. Study authors compared those answers with a “Meaning in Life Questionnaire” about respondents’ feelings of satisfaction or meaning derived from their devices.

TRENDING: White House cleanup team

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







2.5 million Floridians ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Ian barrels closer
Smartphone users seek meaning and purpose, but usually find something darker online
Now hear this: Alexa and Siri can negatively impact a child's development
Top actress still sleeps by her 8-year-old son's side
Yikes! Woman shoots, skins Siberian husky she mistook for a wolf
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×