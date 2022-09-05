A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Snorers face significantly higher risk of cancer, heart disease, dementia

'This study demonstrates the severity of sleep apnea and night-time oxygen deprivation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2022 at 6:58pm
(Photo by Alexandra Gorn on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- UPPSALA, Sweden — Snorers could be at an increased risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and dementia, according to new research. Scientists in Sweden say obstructive sleep apnea, in which snoring is the main symptom, cuts off oxygen supply — fueling tumors, blood clots and loss of brain cells.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects about 30 million Americans — though only 6 million are diagnosed cases, according to the American Medical Association. The condition causes the walls of the throat relax and narrow, interrupting normal breathing several times a night. Overweight individuals are particularly prone to OSA. Preventative measures include weight loss or wearing a mask in bed which blows air into the back of the throat.

The findings, presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) meeting in Barcelona, could lead to screening programs. They are based on three studies across Europe.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
