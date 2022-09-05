Snorers face significantly higher risk of cancer, heart disease, dementia

(STUDY FINDS) -- UPPSALA, Sweden — Snorers could be at an increased risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and dementia, according to new research. Scientists in Sweden say obstructive sleep apnea, in which snoring is the main symptom, cuts off oxygen supply — fueling tumors, blood clots and loss of brain cells.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects about 30 million Americans — though only 6 million are diagnosed cases, according to the American Medical Association. The condition causes the walls of the throat relax and narrow, interrupting normal breathing several times a night. Overweight individuals are particularly prone to OSA. Preventative measures include weight loss or wearing a mask in bed which blows air into the back of the throat.

The findings, presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) meeting in Barcelona, could lead to screening programs. They are based on three studies across Europe.

