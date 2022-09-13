'This is Soviet and there is no other word for it'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is warning that every American should be terrified by the FBI's recent confrontation with an innocent woman, in which agents claimed an "anonymous" tipster told them she had been at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

That's when a few hundred people rioted, vandalizing parts of the building.

Virtually all of those, and some others, have been arrested and are being detained without bond, even now nearly two years later.

Carlson explained the victim of the FBI maneuver was Lisa Gallagher, "one of the many Trump supporters who woke up to an FBI raid earlier this month."

He explained that she has not "committed a crime of any kind. I don’t think you have ever been accused of a crime or were even at the Capitol on January 6th, I don’t think you were even in Washington. Tell us how you felt when Joe Biden’s FBI showed up with guns at your home in the morning after his speech."

She related: "I was terrified and I’ll be honest with you when my daughter woke me up telling me there were three armed FBI officers at my door I thought she was joking and I immediately tried to throw clothes on, I called my husband crying, my knees were shaking and even though I knew I had done nothing wrong after seeing Joe Biden’s speech the night before I thought oh my God this is political and I was frightened. I truly thought they could take me out of here in handcuffs and I thought I’m in my bedroom and I thought am I coming home? So I went outside and I said 'Gentlemen you are scaring me' and they proceeded to tell me that they were given an anonymous tip that I was at the Capitol on January 6th."

Carlson explained the agents knew she hadn't been there, because of the government's extensive use of facial recognition software.

So, he said, in this case, a "snitch" falsely claimed an innocent women was guilty of something with which she had had nothing to do.

But she had supported Trump on Facebook, and had a Trump sign in her yard.

"This is Soviet and there is no other word for it," Carlson said. "The point was to use government agents to intimidate enemies of the Regime."

Tucker Carlson Interviews Trump Supporter Lisa Gallagher About Being Raided By The FBI Over The False Report That She Was At The Capitol On January 6th Lisa: "After seeing Joe Biden's speech the night before I thought oh my God this is political, and I was frightened." pic.twitter.com/vwNEyynGrj — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 13, 2022

Tucker Carlson Discussing The FBI's Raid Of Trump Supporter Lisa Gallagher In His Monologue "The point was to use government agents to intimidate enemies of the Regime." "This is Soviet and there is no other word for it." pic.twitter.com/GVdQ9aFSrw — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 13, 2022

The Gateway Pundit said, "We’ve been reporting on the efforts of the federal law enforcement bureaucracy to harass and target Trump allies with reported FBI raids on the homes of supporters to execute search warrants, and the DOJ dropping subpoenas on people."

In this case, Gallagher found FBI, armed, on her doorstep the day after Joe Biden launched into a verbal attack on conservatives and Republicans in his "anti-MAGA" speech in Philadelphia, where he posed Marines on stage with him, and flooded the entire episode with blood-red light.

Gallagher said the FBI came into her home, and she reviewed her phone and calendar to confirm her activities, which did not include a visit to Washington or the Capitol, that day.

She said she asked for information on the "tip," but "they won't tell me anything else."

