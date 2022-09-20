'Soylent Green' alert: Human composting is now legal in major U.S. state

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(REDSTATE) -- Remember the Charlton Heston movie Soylent Green?

It comes to mind, because this 1973 futuristic movie was set in 2022. Let that sink in.

TRENDING: Is our military prepared for another 9/11 attack?

It also comes to mind because thanks to Biden’s economic agenda (or lack thereof), much of the dystopian ethos of that world is being baked into our everyday lives. The World Economic Forum keeps pushing new forms of insect protein on us, and it was only a matter of time before cannibalism was happily presented as an idea whose time had come.

Read the full story ›