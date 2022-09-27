A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 ends down after notching a fresh bear-market low, Dow slips 125 points

'We're still concerned that the Fed is going to overdo it and push the economy into recession'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2022 at 4:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell deeper into a bear market on Tuesday after setting a new 2022 low, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield continuing to climb levels not seen in at least a decade.

The broader market index at one point fell to 3,623.29 which broke below the previous bear market intraday low of 3,636 that was set in mid-June. It closed down 0.21% at 3,647.31.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125 points, or 0.43%, to 29,134.99 — giving up a gain of nearly 400 points earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.25% to 10,829.50.

TRENDING: Biden's flaccid weakness could start WWIII

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in first ever test of planetary defense
U.S. Jewish students targeted by attacks on Rosh Hashanah
IRS sends out more than $1 BILLION to the wrong people!
S&P 500 ends down after notching a fresh bear-market low, Dow slips 125 points
Trump scores major legal victory in defamation case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×