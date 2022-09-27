S&P 500 ends down after notching a fresh bear-market low, Dow slips 125 points

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell deeper into a bear market on Tuesday after setting a new 2022 low, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield continuing to climb levels not seen in at least a decade.

The broader market index at one point fell to 3,623.29 which broke below the previous bear market intraday low of 3,636 that was set in mid-June. It closed down 0.21% at 3,647.31.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125 points, or 0.43%, to 29,134.99 — giving up a gain of nearly 400 points earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.25% to 10,829.50.

