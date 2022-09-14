We're spending $20 billion a year on what?

Since Joe Biden began welcoming millions of illegal aliens into the United States, what's the dollars-and-cents cost to taxpayers, who, by the way, don't have a say about it?

This decision is all Biden's – in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

The cost comes to a staggering $20 billion a year.

That's what the Federation for American Immigration Reform calculates.

Of course, that doesn't count the $140 billion in ongoing costs for illegals who arrived earlier.

That's outrageous!

"The analysis is based on an estimated 1.3 million released into the U.S. by immigration officials, as well as approximately one million 'gotaways' – or illegal immigrants who have slipped past overwhelmed agents. FAIR calculates that each illegal immigrants costs $9,232 a year to support," Fox reported.

While President Donald Trump had established a successful "Remain-in-Mexico" program that kept illegals south of the border while their demands for asylum were processed, and had been working on construction of a border wall to restrict illegal crossings, Joe Biden abandoned the entire effort when he took office.

The result, according to the report, is that since early 2021 there has been a "massive border crisis," with more than 1.7 million migrant encounters reported in 2021.

So far in 2022, that's been more than 2 million.

Sources at the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News "that there have been more than 500,000 'gotaways' into the U.S. this fiscal year until July, making at least 900,000 gotaways in FY 21 and 22," the report said.

FAIR, whose agenda includes immigration reforms and stricter border controls, made the estimate of $20.4 billion and pointed out there are other needs that could be met with that pile of dollars.

That could include "providing every homeless veteran in the U.S. $50K a year for the next 10 years," it said. Or hiring 330,000 teachers, and giving every family earning less than $50K a year a $410 grocery voucher. Or maybe more cops on the street.

"Even in an age in which trillion-dollar spending packages are considered modest, the additional $20.4 billion the Biden Border Crisis has heaped onto the backs of American taxpayers is still staggering," FAIR spokesman Dan Stein said in a statement. "$20.4 billion could address some very important needs of the American public, instead of covering the costs of the surge of illegal migration triggered by this administration's policies."

The Biden administration says, essentially, it has been working on making Central America, from which some of the illegal aliens come, an attractive and prosperous location so that residents would not feel a desire to travel to the U.S.

That makes Trump's border wall, which was almost complete at the end of his term, look like a bargain.

This must be the highest priority for the new Republican Congress – impeaching Biden and saving America from this mindless invasion that is costing us 100,000 lives of Americans every year from fentanyl deaths. And let's not forget about crime on the streets and quality of life in America.

Biden and Democrats represent a plague on America. This is not sustainable. They are making the nation more unlivable. That's what they do well – and nothing else.

For many Americans, however, they don't see it. It's not on their news – it's not on their radar. That's because it's blacked out, censored. It's not what the networks or Big Tech want you to concern yourself with.

I never imagined it would come to this. I'm 68 years old, I've been in the news business all my life, and I never imagined we would see America tolerating such partisanship. Maybe that's why Biden likes illegals so much more than free-thinking Americans.

Let's hope this is the year we put a stop to this madness.

If we don't win and win big, we don't deserve a second chance.

Biden is killing the American Dream.

