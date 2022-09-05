About that spooky, creepy, fascist, dark, mega-divisive speech

I didn't watch the speech by Joe Biden the other night.

The wife and I binged out on old reruns of "24." It was great. Like never seeing them before.

But now my journalism duty seems to have caught up with me.

MY GOD!

This guy is totally sick, depraved, a hater like no other elected American president in our lifetime, perhaps besides Woodrow Wilson.

We can talk about the influence of Biden's "handlers" – Barack Obama, Susan Rice, Marc Elias, the law firm of Perkins Coie, Ronald Klain. This sounded more like straight on George Soros with a tinge of Adolf Hitler.

Maybe the best critique was offered by Meghan McCain, hardly a fan of Donald Trump: "The political equivalent of a kamikaze mission just months before the midterms. An angry, unhinged 24-minute primetime screed that corrodes the reputation of the White House. The final nail in the coffin of American unity. It was horrifying."

From the standpoint of optics, it was a cross between what you would see from the Antichrist and Molech – only darker and more threatening.

And this was a speech about "the soul of the nation." Uh-uh. Rather, this was a reflection of Biden's soul.

The takeaway line? "There's no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country."

Donald Trump receive more than 74 million votes from the American people, far more than anyone, including Biden, got fair and square, from any candidate for president in history.

Biden delivered the speech, ironically, from the sacred ground of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where America made its declaration of independence to the world more than two centuries ago, with an idea unique among nations: that in America, we're all created equal. It's where the United States Constitution was written and debated. This is where we set in motion the most extraordinary experiment of self-government the world has ever known.

"But as I stand here tonight," Biden sneered, "equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise. … Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. Now, I want to be very clear, very clear up front. Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know, because I've been able to work with these mainstream Republicans. But there's no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country."

I wonder if Biden even knows what MAGA stands for – Make America Great Again! You would think it represented some stain on the country – a total rejection of America and all it represents.

"And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution," Biden insisted. "They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election, and they're working right now as I speak in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself."

But this speech was directed at Donald Trump himself, the man who competed to win the presidency successfully and, in all likelihood, will compete again. It's unprecedented for one candidate to talk such trash about another in a state speech, guarded by Marines.

But it went on and on – just what one would expect from an illegitimate opponent.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards, backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love," he said. "They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fanned the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country."

He added: "They look at the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, brutally attacking law enforcement, not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger at the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots. And they see their MAGA failure to stop a peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election as preparation for the 2022 and 2024 elections."

Biden and the Democrats clearly see the MAGA movement as the No. 1 enemy of their nation state – more so than China, from which he derives so much of his off-the-books income, and Russia, for which Trump was unfairly slandered for being a supporter.

Finally, Biden said something I agreed with: "I believe America is at an inflection point, one of those moments that determine the shape of everything that's to come after. And now, America must choose to move forward or to move backwards, to build a future or obsess about the past, to be a nation of hope and unity and optimism or a nation of fear, division and of darkness." Ironically, Biden thinks he stands for boldly moving forward rather than obsessing about the past and a future of division and darkness.

There was more ugliness and instilling fear of violence.

"MAGA Republicans have made their choice," he said. "They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live, not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies."

He couldn't let go: "And yet, history tells us that blind loyalty to a single leader and a willingness to engage in political violence is fatal to democracy. … We're all called by duty and conscience to confront extremists who put their own pursuit of power above all else. Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans, we must be stronger, more determined and more committed to saving American democracy. And MAGA Republicans are destroying American democracy. … We, the people, will not let anyone or anything tear us apart. Today, there are dangers around us we cannot allow to prevail. We hear – you've heard it, more and more talk about violence as an acceptable political tool in this country."

A day later, just like that, a different Biden seemed to take it all back. Maybe he forgot what he said.

The man is a dangerous reprobate. God help us.

