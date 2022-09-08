A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Star Trek' icon Nichelle Nichols' ashes to launch into space

Son Kyle calls Enterprise mission 'great honor'

Published September 8, 2022
Published September 8, 2022 at 12:04pm
Nichelle Nichols portraying Lt. Uhura on TV's 'Star Trek.' (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Nichelle Nichols will rest among the stars when her ashes are launched into deep space later this year on an Enterprise Flight with a few of her late "Star Trek" colleagues.

Nichols, who was known for playing the iconic Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on all three seasons of the original show from 1966-1969, died on July 30. She was 89. Thursday, Sept. 8, marks the 56th anniversary of the first episode of the show and is now known as "Star Trek Day."

Her son, Kyle Johnson, exclusively told Fox News Digital that his mother had been "in pretty good health" before she passed away, and he was "expecting that she would be around a bit longer," so her sudden death threw him in a bit of turmoil.

