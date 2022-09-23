A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE
State's energy companies announce 64% increase in electricity rates beginning Nov. 1

Rely on natural gas to produce power

Published September 23, 2022 at 3:35pm
(THE CONSERVATIVE TREEHOUSE) – National Grid and Eversource are the two major electricity providers for Massachusetts. Both companies have notified the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) that rates for electricity are about to skyrocket.

National Grid has announced a 64% increase in electricity rates effective November 1st. While Eversource is on a different schedule, they too have announced an increase in natural gas rates of 38% on November 1st and the January 1, 2023, electricity rate will be announced in the next few weeks. Eversource is anticipated to announce a similar rate increase to National Grid.

Both major power companies rely on natural gas to create electricity. Thanks to Joe Biden’s energy policies, which includes the massive export of natural gas in LNG form, domestic prices for natural gas have skyrocketed and will continue increasing as production is further shut down by regulation.

