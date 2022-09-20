Steve Bannon makes serious declaration about upcoming elections

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

There shouldn't be any doubt, says former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, that the November elections are the most important midterms in U.S. history.

Democrats, he said in an interview with Alicia Powe on Red Voice Media, are trying to create a distraction by raiding Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, "rounding up" more than 50 Trump allies and demonizing everyone who supports the former policies as "domestic terrorists."

"We can't let them divert us from our mission," he said.

What needs to be done now, he continued, is "very simple."

"We have to bring everything to bear to destroy the Democratic Party at the ballot box on the 8th of November," he said. "And that is our mission. There is no substitute for victory."

