Steve Bannon makes serious declaration about upcoming elections

'There is no substitute for victory'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published September 19, 2022 at 8:01pm
There shouldn't be any doubt, says former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, that the November elections are the most important midterms in U.S. history.

Democrats, he said in an interview with Alicia Powe on Red Voice Media, are trying to create a distraction by raiding Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, "rounding up" more than 50 Trump allies and demonizing everyone who supports the former policies as "domestic terrorists."

"We can't let them divert us from our mission," he said.

Steve Bannon (Video screenshot)

What needs to be done now, he continued, is "very simple."

"We have to bring everything to bear to destroy the Democratic Party at the ballot box on the 8th of November," he said. "And that is our mission. There is no substitute for victory."

WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







