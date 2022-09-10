A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Steve Bannon says at least 35 Trump allies had their homes raided

'FBI is now the Gestapo'

By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2022 at 5:53pm
FBI (video screenshot)

FBI (video screenshot)

(BECKER NEWS) – The disturbing news that there were ’35 FBI raids’ on Trump allies yesterday amid a nearly complete media blackout is even worse than we thought. A new Tucker Carlson report out Friday night puts that figure potentially even higher.

“The FBI has launched a full scale purge of supporters of Donald Trump,” Carlson said. “That would be Joe Biden’s likely opponent in the coming presidential election. And that purge has intensified significantly today.”

“So, Steve Bannon just said that yesterday alone, the FBI raided the homes of dozens of Trump allies,” Tucker continued. “We want to get to the bottom of this story so that on Charlie Kirk Show today, we’ve been trying to run it down ever since we reached out to Harmeet Dhillon, who says, she’s got some information on this. She’s managing partner of the Dhillon Law Group. Harmeet, thanks so much for coming on. What is the truth?”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







