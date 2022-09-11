A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Steven Spielberg debuts highly anticipated movie memoir

'It's something obviously I've been thinking about for a long time'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2022 at 3:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Steven Spielberg (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia)

Steven Spielberg (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia)

(AP) -- Steven Spielberg premiered his much-anticipated “The Fabelmans” to thunderous applause at the Toronto International Film Festival, debuting his most autobiographical film and one the 75-year-old filmmaker said he’s been building toward his whole life.

“The Fabelmans,” which Spielberg wrote with Tony Kushner, draws extensively from the director’s own childhood — from his parents, played by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano in the film, and from his early formation as a filmmaker. The film opens with a timid young boy outside a cinema going to see his first movie (“The Greatest Show on Earth”). His mother encourages him: “Movies are dreams, doll.”

“It’s something obviously I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Spielberg said on stage after the screening late Saturday. “I didn’t really know when I was going to get around to this. It is not because I decided to retire and this is my swan song. Don’t believe any of that.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden admin's border policies not so 'humane' after all, migrants say
Teacher tells students to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons,' all hell breaks loose
'Everything went wrong': Moscow officials urge Putin to leave
Steven Spielberg debuts highly anticipated movie memoir
Trump-Trump 2024? Donald responds to rumor he'd pick Ivanka as VP
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×