Tens of millions of American voters, horrified by what has been called the Sovietization of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and the weaponization of the FBI, whose agents daily arrest, intimidate and persecute the regime’s political opponents – are anxiously wondering whether November’s midterm elections will bring any positive change of direction for a once-great nation now careening toward total destruction.

Although many voices are weighing in on “what’s at stake” in the midterms, ironically no one has expressed it more clearly or forcefully than Joe Biden himself, in his astonishingly dark Sept. 1 “Soul of America” speech, delivered while bathed in ominous, blood-red lights and flanked by Marine guards. Of course, the key to decoding Biden’s dire warnings about the “greatest threats to America” is to understand that he was engaging in a mirror-perfect case of political projection: Every single evil that Biden ascribed to “MAGA Republicans” – the Left’s new name for America’s vast, center-right middle class – is actually true of today’s Democratic Party and its unhinged supporters.

Consider just a few highlights from Biden’s Orwellian speech, in which he describes half of Republicans as “semi-fascists.” Upon reading each statement, it becomes crystal clear which camp Biden’s words truly describe – his own:

* "MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic."

TRENDING: New poll delivers alarming news for Democrats

* "MAGA forces ... promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country."

* "MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election."

* "MAGA Republicans ... embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live, not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies."

* "MAGA Republicans look at America and see carnage and darkness and despair. They spread fear and lies. Lies told for profit and power."

Again, by just substituting “Radical Democrats” for “MAGA Republicans,” one has a vivid and uncannily accurate description of the ever-growing neo-communist threat to America.

What’s at work here is not just the common human pathology that psychologists call projection – i.e., attributing one’s own unacceptable qualities and actions to another person or group. It’s also a cynical, cold-blooded political tactic: Projection is extremely effective as a weapon of political warfare. It is, in fact, the essence of virtually everything today’s Democratic Party leaders say from morning to night.

But delving deeper, all of this is rooted in the fact that today’s Democratic Party is, in a very real sense, “possessed” – that is, its political and thought leaders have been taken over by the kind of dark psychological and spiritual forces that readily capture the minds of corrupted human beings who have turned their backs on God and His laws, so that they can be, in effect, their own gods, lording power over others. These exact same forces have animated history's most destructive, cult-like political movements, most obviously communism, which has been metastasizing around the world for the past century – and now has its sights set on America.

Fortunately, even though America is being likened increasingly to a third-world or communist dictatorship – not just because its current rulers crush and punish dissent, but because of their heedless monetary inflation, trashing of the Constitution and continual threats to destroy key American institutions by stacking the Supreme Court, abolishing the electoral college and so on – there is still one thing America retains, one saving grace, one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China do not have.

America still has elections. And in truth, there is no reason the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot slow down, if not entirely stop, the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November.

For that reason, WND has dedicated the September issue of its critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine to “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

“STOPPING THE MADNESS” insightfully covers many of the most electrifying and important races to be decided in November, it illuminates the biggest election issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and so much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why the chairman of a major think tank recently concluded that “Trump is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America.

Issue highlights include:

* “What’s truly at stake in the midterm elections” by David Kupelian

* “7 biggest election issues stealing midterms spotlight: Economy, abortion, crime, border security, education, guns, ‘threats to democracy’” by Chelsea Haggard

* “Latest federal takeover of elections violates the law” by Hans von Spakovsky, who says, “Biden’s entire executive order is based on a lie”

* “What's really behind Biden's unhinged Philadelphia rant” by Laura Hollis, who notes, “Today's class of political leaders are vampires with an insatiable lust for power”

* “21 hottest midterm races to watch: Fierce matchups could tip balance of power in Congress, stop Biden in his tracks” by Chelsea Haggard

* “McConnell 'gives up' on winning the Senate: Why is GOP leader throwing in the towel months before the election?” by Joseph Farah

* “Trump proposes 18-point contract with America: 'We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke'” by Art Moore

* “Trump is the most towering political figure in living memory”: Head of major think tank spells out why Donald Trump is the “most fit to lead” today’s America

* “8 in 10 Americans believe Biden-laptop coverup changed the 2020 election result: The rest still believed the false intel narrative that it was Russian disinformation” by Bob Unruh

* “Biden clearly wants civil war: Don't take the bait” by Wayne Allyn Root, who says, “Democrats are going to lose badly if voters keep their eye on the ball.”

Of course, as Whistleblower documents, the now-desperate Democratic Party will try to prevail in November's election by resorting to every manner of election fraud, abuse and corruption for which that party is famous, not to mention Biden’s mysterious executive order mandating every department of the federal government to essentially serve as a Democrat get-out-the-vote machine.

“Therefore," comments author and longtime Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, "here is some advice for Christians, who still constitute the vast majority of Americans and potential voters:

"Every election cycle, millions of American Christians justify being AWOL on Election Day. How is that even possible, one wonders, considering that so much of what today’s Democrats are currently pushing – from congressionally ‘codifying Roe’ so abortion will again be legal throughout America up to the moment of birth, to expanding the satanic craze of amputating body parts of children tricked into believing they’re ‘transgender’ – amounts to a frontal attack on everything Christians consider sacred?"

As Whistleblower explains, the most common rationales cited by Christians for not voting are: "1) their particular church denomination tells them they are 'citizens of heaven' or 'not part of this world' and therefore don’t need to vote; 2) they’re so upset by government corruption they feel contaminated just reading and hearing about it; 3) they believe God will determine who leads America without their help; 4) they believe church and state should be 'separate'; 5) they believe their focus should be the gospel, not politics; and 6) they’ve given up hope of any good ever coming out of Washington, regardless of who is elected, so have given up hope and walked away."

"Hold on," counters Kupelian. “Christian history is full of martyrs, people who were burned alive, sawn in half or crucified to defend their faith, which they endured willingly, even gladly. Today, American Christians are not facing being tortured to death – just driving to their polling place on Election Day and casting a ballot choosing good and not evil, so their children and grandchildren will have a safe and decent country in which to grow up. If there ever was a time to stand strong and resolute, and to vote as though the very future of America as a God-blessed land of unmatched personal liberty, prosperity and goodness is literally at stake, for Heaven's sake, now is that time.”

SPECIAL OFFER: For a limited time, subscribe to Whistleblower, renew or give a gift subscription and you'll get $10 off the already discounted rate (pay only $39.95 instead of the usual $49.95), plus you'll get FOUR very special free gifts!

First, you'll get the coveted print edition of one of Whistleblower’s most popular issues ever, “YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: How Big Tech, Big Media, lying Democrats, deep staters and vote fraudsters cheated Trump – and America.” From rampant voter fraud, to Google inducing 6 million “undecided” voters to support Joe Biden, to social media and news organizations and the “deep state” working together to suppress damning revelations about Biden family corruption just before the election, to the Democrat-Media Complex's underlying message that election fraud is not just morally permissible, but morally essential, because “Trump is another Hitler,” this special issue of Whistleblower presents a powerful and groundbreaking case that the November 2020 presidential election was the most corrupt in generations.

Next, you’ll receive the state-of-the-art digital edition of the truly groundbreaking and important Whistleblower issue exposing, perhaps for the first time, “WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?” It gets to the bottom of today’s shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America’s children into the dark world of transgenderism. Untold numbers of America’s kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in “WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?”

You’ll also get the digital edition of a stunning new Whistleblower report documenting an almost unbelievable trend, “ELITES FINALLY REVEAL THEIR #1 ENEMY: CHRISTIANS.” It reveals how the political, cultural and sexual revolutionaries responsible for all of America’s current chaos and madness have finally dared to “come out” and publicly identify exactly who they really consider to be their biggest enemy: Bible-believing, Judeo-Christian morals-affirming Christian believers – the kind who founded America, wrote her Constitution, and defended her with their lives for centuries. They are now considered the biggest enemy threatening the future of America! It’s exposed more clearly than ever in “ELITES FINALLY REVEAL THEIR #1 ENEMY: CHRISTIANS.”

Finally, you’ll get the digital version of the all-important, forward-looking Whistleblower issue, “AMERICA’S FATEFUL CHOICE: RESTORE ELECTIONS OR KILL THE REPUBLIC.” Just weeks before the 2022 midterms, America is on the brink of total meltdown. Ignoring reality at every turn, today's leaders manifest an abiding contempt for biology, the lessons of history, the fundamental laws of economics, the transcendent value of human life, and especially, for God and His laws. With polls showing Americans are turning against the Democrats in droves, the party of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, is planning on winning by the only means at their disposal: Cheating. Again. Which is why Whistleblower's special issue, “AMERICA’S FATEFUL CHOICE: RESTORE ELECTIONS OR KILL THE REPUBLIC” is must reading.

This special quadruple free offer will end without notice.

SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER

RENEW YOUR WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

GIVE A GIFT WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

WHISTLEBLOWER IS NOW AVAILABLE ALSO IN STATE-OF-THE-ART DIGITAL FORM! SUBSCRIBE TO DIGITAL WHISTLEBLOWER HERE!

PLEASE NOTE: When your Whistleblower subscription is due to expire, you will receive a renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we'll renew your subscription automatically for the special low price of only $39.95 by charging your credit or debit card. There's never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

If you prefer, you may order a single copy of the September 2022 issue, “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.” Or GET THE DIGITAL VERSION HERE!

If you wish to order by phone, call our order line at 1-816-220-0359.