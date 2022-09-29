Study: Racial, gender quotas needed to fix inequities in higher ed

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – University leaders can “advance racial and gender equity in the United States,” through the use of hiring and admission quotas, according to a new report from Georgetown University’s Center on Poverty and Inequality.

The report, authored by law professor and interim center director Laura Tatum and the center’s policy analysts Vincent Palacios, Natalia Cooper and Siddhartha Aneja, found that “postsecondary educational systems continue to amplify inequities in our society through segregation by race and gender within higher education—which contributes to segregation later in the workforce—harming individuals, communities, and our economy.”

The authors further address what they term, “occupational segregation,” and its linkage to “field of study segregation.”

