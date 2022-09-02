A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WICKED WEATHER
Super typhoon barrels toward China

Major shipping lanes in path

WND News Services
Published September 2, 2022 at 4:17pm
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor (video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is barreling towards China's coastal provinces, Japan, and South Korea as it traverses the South China Sea in the western Pacific Ocean. The United States Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command has labeled Hinnamnor a "super typhoon" – since it has surpassed winds of at least 150 mph. For U.S. readers, the storm is equivalent to a Category 4/5 in the Atlantic basin.

As of Thursday, Hinnamnor was located 143 miles east of Japan's Okinawa, as per the Hong Kong Observatory, with wind speeds above 159 mph, gusting to 195 mph, according to The Weather Channel.

According to Taiwan News, the rapid intensification of Hinnamnor is because it absorbed a tropical system, Tropical Depression TD14. Also, warm tropical waters and mild winds allowed the system to develop into a super typhoon.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
