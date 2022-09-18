'Tapping' colleague on forehead gets professor fired

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- An adjunct professor of philosophy at Dominican University was recently fired for allegedly “tapping” a colleague on the forehead during a faculty diversity workshop.

According to a police report noted by the Wednesday Journal, Professor Chavella Pittman had “knelt down” to better see a statement that her peer Felicia Wolf had written.

Pittman, who’s African American and teaches sociology at the Illinois school, said that Wolf, a Franciscan sister, told her “I don’t like talking about diversity because bringing it up is like saying I am better than diverse people.”

TRENDING: Enemies of the greatest force for good in world history

Read the full story ›