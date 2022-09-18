A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Tapping' colleague on forehead gets professor fired

'I don't like talking about diversity because bringing it up is like saying I am better than diverse people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2022 at 5:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay)

(Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- An adjunct professor of philosophy at Dominican University was recently fired for allegedly “tapping” a colleague on the forehead during a faculty diversity workshop.

According to a police report noted by the Wednesday Journal, Professor Chavella Pittman had “knelt down” to better see a statement that her peer Felicia Wolf had written.

Pittman, who’s African American and teaches sociology at the Illinois school, said that Wolf, a Franciscan sister, told her “I don’t like talking about diversity because bringing it up is like saying I am better than diverse people.”

TRENDING: Enemies of the greatest force for good in world history

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Election deniers? 82 Dems who called GOP election wins questionable or stolen
Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II
'Catastrophic': Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
Company announces 11% of employees will lose jobs in 'Anti-Racist' focused layoffs
Fox News face quickly evacuated as protesters pound doors at university speech
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×