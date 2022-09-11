Teacher tells students to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons,' all hell breaks loose

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A high-school teacher in El Paso, Texas has been terminated for telling a student in her class not to judge anyone “just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old.”

In a brief audio clip posted to Twitter, Franklin High English teacher Amber Parker is heard telling “Diego” that he’s “not allowed to label people like that [pedophile].”

“We are not going to call them that,” Parker continues. “We’re going to call them ‘MAPs,’ Minor Attracted Persons” before noting one shouldn’t judge such people.

