Teachers' union president tries to 'school' DeSantis, but it backfires

(DAILY WIRE) – American Federation of Teachers union President Randi Weingarten attempted to educate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) — but as it turned out, she was the one who was in need of a history lesson.

The online scuffle began with a comment from DeSantis about the founding of the United States and the fact that the prescription for the end of slavery was effectively written into the Constitution.

Referencing “The 1619 Project,” DeSantis said, “They want to teach our kids that the American Revolution was fought to protect slavery, and that’s false. We know why the American Revolution was fought. They wrote pamphlets, we saw them dump tea into the Boston Harbor. We saw them meet in Philadelphia, and we have the records of why they revolted against King George III.”

