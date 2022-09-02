Tech platform Slack suspends WND with no explanation

One day after WND got word that the blocking of its website by Google had been resolved, employees of the news site woke up to find they no longer could communicate through the company's Slack instant-messaging account.

There's been no response from Slack. The only communication is a web page stating, "This workspace has been suspended."

In June, a major non-profit that opposes illegal immigration had its Slack account canceled.

The group Federation for American Immigration Reform, or FAIR, was banned, according to a Slack spokesman, because it violated the tech company's policy forbidding incitement of hatred or violence and that the nonprofit is "affiliated with a known hate group."

"When we learn of an organization using Slack for illegal, harmful or other prohibited purposes, we conduct an investigation and take appropriate action in accordance with our policy," the spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon in June.

The Free Beacon reported, however, it could not identify any incidents in which FAIR violated Slack's policy.

FAIR describes itself as a "non-partisan, public interest organization with a support base comprising nearly 50 private foundations and over 1.9 million diverse members and supporters."

Its objective is to "evaluates policies, seeking out solutions that help reduce the negative impact of uncontrolled immigration on the nation’s security, economy, workforce, education, healthcare and environment."

Fox News noted in a June report that Slack did not say how it determines whether or not an organization is a "hate group."

However, FAIR is listed by the notoriously biased, left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, as is WND.

Fox News pointed out that critics have accused the SPLC of lumping together mainstream conservative groups with groups such as the Ku Klux Klan.

The SPLC – which regards as "hatred," for example, opposition to changing the definition of marriage and recognizing that terrorists who identify as Muslim base their violent actions on Islamic teaching – has faced multiple defamation lawsuits over its "hate" and "extremist" labeling.

In 2018, as WND reported, even a Washington Post Magazine reporter commissioned to produce an in-depth feature on the SPLC came away with at least some doubt about the organization's credibility as a judge of "hate."

