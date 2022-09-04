A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teen who left 'America's Got Talent' judges in tears is using her struggles to point to God

'A great way to spread the Gospel'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2022 at 7:47pm
Mammana (Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- “America’s Got Talent” finalist Amanda Mammana, who continues to inspire millions with her incredible overcomer story, recently revealed how she’s using her struggles to spread the Gospel.

Mammana, who has a speech impediment, burst on the scene in July when she appeared on “AGT” and revealed singing has helped her deal with the pain of struggling to speak.

The 19-year-old woman also shared her testimony recently at the Luis Palau Association’s CT CityFest, disclosing how she’s using her story to share God’s love.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
