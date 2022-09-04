Teen who left 'America's Got Talent' judges in tears is using her struggles to point to God

(CBN NEWS) -- “America’s Got Talent” finalist Amanda Mammana, who continues to inspire millions with her incredible overcomer story, recently revealed how she’s using her struggles to spread the Gospel.

Mammana, who has a speech impediment, burst on the scene in July when she appeared on “AGT” and revealed singing has helped her deal with the pain of struggling to speak.

The 19-year-old woman also shared her testimony recently at the Luis Palau Association’s CT CityFest, disclosing how she’s using her story to share God’s love.

